Russia Objects To Virtual Participation Of Zelenskyy In UNSC Meeting On Ukraine - Nebenzia

Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2022 | 12:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Russia objects to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's virtual participation in the Security Council meeting on Ukraine, the Russian permanent representative to the UN Vassily Nebenzia said on Tuesday.

"The Council should not turn into a forum for political shows or cinema," Nebenzia told a briefing on Ukraine in the UNSC.

The 70-years old rules require the briefers to participate in person, he added.

Russia is against virtual participation in the Security Council meetings, as it causes a serious harm to the prestige of the Council.

At the end of September, the United Nations voted to allow Zelenskyy to participate virtually also in the United Nations General Assembly debate. Russia opposed it but the majority of the UN members voted for Zelenskyy to participate online.

