Russia Observes No Signs of Indonesia Excluding Putin From G20 Summit - Ambassador

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Jakarta is not observing any signs of Indonesia possibly giving in to Western pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in G20 summit, which will take place on the island of Bali this autumn, Russia's Ambassador in Jakarta Lyudmila Vorobieva told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that officials, including from the United States, tried to persuade Indonesia, which hosts the summit this year, to exclude Putin.

"Now we are not observing any signs that Indonesia may succumb to Western pressure," Vorobieva said.