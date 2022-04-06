UrduPoint.com

Russia Observes No Signs Of Indonesia Excluding Putin From G20 Summit - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Russia Observes No Signs of Indonesia Excluding Putin From G20 Summit - Ambassador

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Russian Embassy in Jakarta is not observing any signs of Indonesia possibly giving in to Western pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin's participation in G20 summit, which will take place on the island of Bali this autumn, Russia's Ambassador in Jakarta Lyudmila Vorobieva told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg reported that officials, including from the United States, tried to persuade Indonesia, which hosts the summit this year, to exclude Putin.

"Now we are not observing any signs that Indonesia may succumb to Western pressure," Vorobieva said.

Related Topics

Russia Jakarta Vladimir Putin Indonesia United States May From

Recent Stories

China says all parties in Pakistan to stay united

China says all parties in Pakistan to stay united

40 seconds ago
 SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings til ..

SC adjourns suo motu hearing on NA proceedings till tomorrow

9 minutes ago
 Myanmar receives COVID-19 vaccine syringes from Ch ..

Myanmar receives COVID-19 vaccine syringes from China

12 minutes ago
 Shanghai races to ensure daily supplies amid fight ..

Shanghai races to ensure daily supplies amid fight against COVID-19

12 minutes ago
 Burkina ex-president Compaore gets life for Sankar ..

Burkina ex-president Compaore gets life for Sankara killing

12 minutes ago
 UK's PM says Bucha killings in Ukraine not 'far sh ..

UK's PM says Bucha killings in Ukraine not 'far short of genocide'

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.