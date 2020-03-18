UrduPoint.com
Russia Obtains Montenegro's Agreement In Principle To Evacuate Its Citizens - Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:29 PM

Russia Obtains Montenegro's Agreement in Principle to Evacuate Its Citizens - Embassy

Russia and Montenegro have drafted an initial agreement on the evacuation of Russian nationals from the territory of the Balkan country amid closed borders on Russian-chartered flights, the spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Montenegro said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Russia and Montenegro have drafted an initial agreement on the evacuation of Russian nationals from the territory of the Balkan country amid closed borders on Russian-chartered flights, the spokesperson for the Russian embassy in Montenegro said.

"The embassy maintains continuous contact with the Montenegrin authorities and works to resolve the situation around the Russian tourists who experience difficulties with returning home due to the ban on international air traffic introduced in Montenegro," Kirill Kirzha said.

He said the embassy had arranged for on-spot assistance to compatriots at the Tivat airport. According to the diplomat, there is at least one Russian individual with a health condition currently in Montenegro.

"Montenegro has agreed in principle to the repatriation of Russian nationals on aircraft of the Russian carriers. The Montenegrin side has been given the lists of nationals with tickets to Russia. We count on the time frame to be agreed upon promptly, while also understanding that the country lives through emergency circumstances," Kirzha said.

