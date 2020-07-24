Russia Occupies 1/3rd of Global Multiple Rocket Launcher System Market - Tech CEO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TULA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian multiple rocket launcher systems (MRLS) have conquered about one-third of the global market, Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of state-owned high-tech conglomerate Rostec said on Friday.

"We are currently holding almost a third of the global MRLS market. Our main completion is the US and China.

I will note that the Chinese research has been greatly influenced by Russian models," Chemezov told journalists during an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of one of Rostec's companies, scientific-production association Splav.

The chief executive officer also noted that the recently adopted Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher system had last year received necessary paperwork and entered the global weapons market, praising its "very significant export potential."