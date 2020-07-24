UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Occupies 1/3rd Of Global Multiple Rocket Launcher System Market - Tech CEO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russia Occupies 1/3rd of Global Multiple Rocket Launcher System Market - Tech CEO

TULA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) Russian multiple rocket launcher systems (MRLS) have conquered about one-third of the global market, Sergey Chemezov, the CEO of state-owned high-tech conglomerate Rostec said on Friday.

"We are currently holding almost a third of the global MRLS market. Our main completion is the US and China.

I will note that the Chinese research has been greatly influenced by Russian models," Chemezov told journalists during an event commemorating the 75th anniversary of one of Rostec's companies, scientific-production association Splav.

The chief executive officer also noted that the recently adopted Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher system had last year received necessary paperwork and entered the global weapons market, praising its "very significant export potential."

Related Topics

Russia China Market Event

Recent Stories

Punjab Law Minister hints at opening of restaurant ..

1 minute ago

Huawei Introduces Petal Search Widget – Find App ..

9 minutes ago

50, 000 new Utility Stores to be set up countrywid ..

12 minutes ago

Plan to hike power tariff on IMF behest opposed: M ..

13 minutes ago

Woman gives birth in Rickshaw in Hyderabad

30 minutes ago

Federal Agents Drive Portland Protesters Away From ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.