Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 11:57 PM

Russia Offered Denmark to Check Nord Stream for Explosives - Putin

Russia addressed the Danish authorities with a proposal to check the Nord Stream lines, since explosive devices could still be planted there, but the response was indefinite, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Russia addressed the Danish authorities with a proposal to check the Nord Stream lines, since explosive devices could still be planted there, but the response was indefinite, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

Putin said that during the survey of the gas pipeline, Gazprom experts had found a certain "column" at a distance of about 30 kilometers from the site of the explosion. It was installed in a vulnerable place, at the junction of pipes.

"Experts believe that this could be an antenna for receiving a signal to set off an explosive device, which may be, I do not say, but can be laid under the pipeline system," Putin said.

Putin confirmed that several explosive devices could have been planted there, some of them exploded and some did not.

"And now, of course, we would like to get permission from the Danish authorities to independently or jointly with them, or better yet, form an international group of explosives experts who can work at such a depth, conduct the necessary research, and if necessary, neutralize this explosive device, if it is there, of course. But in response to our request to the Danish authorities, we received an answer that they themselves should think about this, and when they consider it possible, they will give us an answer. Such an indefinite answer was received," Putin said.

