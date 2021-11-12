Russia Offered France at 2+2 Meeting to Start Breaking Deadlock in Relations With EU

At the meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and France in Paris in the "2+2" format, Russia proposed to start discussing a way out of the impasse in relations with the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) At the meeting of the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and France in Paris in the "2+2" format, Russia proposed to start discussing a way out of the impasse in relations with the European Union, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We saw the desire of our counterparts to reinforce and confirm the line of the European Union in relations with Russia, which has not changed for many years and which, in general, in its key point states that the European Union is ready to normalize relations as soon as Russia fulfills the Minsk agreements," Lavrov told reporters.

"In general, we proposed to discuss ways to overcome the impasse that has developed in relations between us and the European Union. And we recalled that we once welcomed the idea put forward by President Macron, the idea of forming a European security architecture together with Russia, and not in opposition to our country," the minister added.

The main thing is that these correct words should be transformed into practical deeds, he said.