Russia Offered Kyrgyz President Help Amid Protests in Kurgyzstan - Presidential Office

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia has repeatedly offered Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov help amid protests in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of Jeenbekov told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the press service, Jeenbekov met with Dmitry Kozak, the deputy head of the Russian presidential administration on Monday.

Kozak went to Bishkek at the request of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Since the very first days the socio-political crisis began in the country, Kyrgyz president has repeatedly held phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kyrgyzstan and Russia are allies and strategic partners, members of the CSTO, EAEU, CIS, and SCO. Russia has expressed its concern and offered help in settling the situation since the very beginning," the press service said.