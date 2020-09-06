UrduPoint.com
Russia Offered NATO to Reduce Number of Drills Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Defense Minister

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Russia has offered NATO to reduce the number of military drills amid the coronavirus pandemic to prevent further complications in relations, but the alliance responded to the idea negatively, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Saturday.

"The military leadership of Russia has repeatedly proposed to agree on joint measures in order to prevent further complications in relations," Shoigu told reporters following the end of the International Army Games.

According to the minister, these measures include transferring military drills to the inland exercise areas from the contact line between Russia and NATO, agreeing on the minimum permissible distance of approach of ships and aircraft, reducing the number of exercises and other activities of the Russian armed forces and the joint armed forces of NATO during the pandemic.

"These initiatives are still relevant. However, Brussels perceives them negatively. NATO is not yet ready to work together constructively to enhance regional stability," Shoigu added.

The minister also expressed hopes that the alliance's stance would change in the future.

