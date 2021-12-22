UrduPoint.com

Russia Offered Turkey Help In Fighting Terrorists In Idlib, Ankara Reviewing Issue - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia Offered Turkey Help in Fighting Terrorists in Idlib, Ankara Reviewing Issue - Envoy

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) SULTAN, December 22 (Sputnik) - Russia has offered Turkey its assistance in fighting terrorists in Idlib, and Ankara considering the issue, Russian Special Representative Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"We offered the Turkish side our assistance in solving problems in the Idlib de-escalation zone to combat terrorists, and the issue is now being reviewed by the Turkish side," Lavrentyev said at a press conference following the 17th meeting on Syria in Nur-Sultan.

