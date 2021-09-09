(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Russia offered the United States specific measures to "reset" the situation with diplomats, but Washington prefers to dissemble and complain, creating the appearance of discrimination, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

He recalled the position of the Russian Foreign Ministry that "nothing prevents" US colleagues from sending to Russia as many employees on long business trips as they consider necessary, within the limit of 455 people set several years ago.

"Instead, they curtailed consular services, visas are not issued. And since visas are not issued to our people who must travel to replace those working in the United States, we do not issue visas to US employees within the framework of the natural principle of reciprocity," Ryabkov said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper.

He stressed that the Russian side had proposed to the United States "an exchange, a complete reset of this entire situation and starting everything from scratch."

"The current situation is not normal. But they do not agree to this. And the limit we have set for American personnel in Russia does not take this circumstance into account. If they want, they can have 455 people here. Although there is no UN headquarters in Moscow or elsewhere in Russia," the deputy minister noted.

He called the US argumentation on this topic "a stretch."

"This is an endless dispute. The easiest way is to abandon these artificial linkages and attempts to acquire something at the expense of someone else. Only parity. Only reciprocity. These are the only possible principles for working with them in this direction, as well as in many others," Ryabkov said.

* РОССИЯ * США * МИД * ДИПЛОМАТЫ *

Рябков: РФ педложила США обнулить ситуацию с дипломатами, но Вашингтону удобнее лукавить

МОСКВА, 9 сен - РИА Новости. Россия педложила США конкетне ме по "обнулению" ситуации с дипломатами, но Вашингтону удобнее лукавить и жаловаться, создавая видимость дискиминации, заявил в четвег замглав МИД РФ Сегей Рябков.

Он напомнил о позиции оссийского МИД, что "ничто не мешает" амеиканским коллегам напавить в Россию столько сотудников в длительне командиовки, сколько они считают необходимм, в педелах установленного несколько лет назад лимита в 455 человек.

"Вместо этого они свенули консульское обслуживание, виз не вдаются. А поскольку виз не вдаются нашим людям, котое должн ехать на замену аботающим в США, м в амках естественного павила взаимности не вдаем виз амеиканским сотудникам", - отметил Рябков.

Он подчекнул, что оссийская стоона педлагала США "азмен, полное обнуление всей этой ситуации и запуск всего с чистого листа".

"Ннешнее положение неномально. Но они на это не идут. Им удобнее стенать и жаловаться, создавая у публики ложное педставление, что они обесковлен, в то вемя как у России в США куда больше песонала. Но м аботаем там (в США) и по линии ООН. И установленнй нами лимит для амеиканского песонала в Российской Федеации не учитвает это обстоятельство. Если они хотят, они могут иметь здесь 455 человек. Хотя никакой штаб-квати ООН в Москве или где-либо еще в России не существует", - отметил замминиста.

Он назвал "натяжкой" агументацию США по этой теме.

"Это бесконечнй спо... Поще всего отказаться от этих искусственнх увязок и попток что-то такое пиобести за счет дугого. Только паитет. Только взаимность. Вот единственно возможне пинцип для абот с ними на этом напавлении, как, впочем, и на многих дугих", - сказал Рябков в интевью "Коммесанту".