Russia Offers Assistance In Countering Threats In Africa - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2023 | 02:10 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) Russia offers assistance in countering threats in Africa and is ready to train military and exchange experience in law enforcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

The president stated at the Russia-Africa summit that terrorism, spread of extremist ideology, transnational crime and piracy are among main obstacles to Africa's development.

"Russia offers assistance to counter these threats.

And we are interested in the closest cooperation between law enforcement agencies and secret services of Russia and African countries. We are further ready to train military and law enforcement officers of African countries in Russia's specialized training institutions," Putin said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the forum.

