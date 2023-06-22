Open Menu

Russia Offers China To Team Up Creating Eurasian Film Award - Culture Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) Russia has offered China to jointly create an open Eurasian film academy and award, Russian Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, China's Heihe hosted the 23rd meeting of the subcommittee on culture of the Russian-Chinese commission for humanitarian cooperation.

"We proposed creating an open Eurasian film award and film academy.

China is one of the leading countries in the field of film production, and we need its support in this initiative," Lyubimova said on Telegram.

The Russian-Chinese culture subcommittee also discussed the inaugural Russian-Chinese library Forum coming up in mid-July in Moscow, the minister added. The event is being developed by the Russian State Library and the National Library of China.

In addition, Moscow and Beijing are planning to prepare a program of events for the roadmap of Russian-Chinese humanitarian cooperation until 2030, Lyubimova said.

