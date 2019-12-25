UrduPoint.com
Russia Offers Condolences To Family Members Of Victims Of Burkina Faso Attack - Ministry

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 07:24 PM

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of a terrorist attack in northern Burkina Faso

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday expressed its condolences to the families of the victims of a terrorist attack in northern Burkina Faso.

At least 35 civilians and seven servicemen died on Tuesday in a terrorist attack on the province of Soum. The government's forces managed to fend off the attackers, killing approximately 80 terrorists.

"We resolutely condemn the barbaric actions of illegal paramilitary units and other extremist groups that have recently stepped up their activities in the Sahara-Sahel region, including Burkina Faso.

We offer our condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased, and wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the ministry said in a statement.

The president of Burkina Faso, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, has declared a 48-hour mourning period.

In recent years, Burkina Faso has become a haven for radical Islamic terrorists coming from neighboring Mali and Niger, resulting in the escalation of violence across the country.

