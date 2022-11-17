Russia Offers Help to Uganda as Ebola Outbreak Spreads

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2022) Russian consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said Thursday it was monitoring an outbreak of the Ebola infectious disease in Uganda and offered the African nation help in stemming it.

"During consultations with the Ugandan Health Ministry, Rospotrebnadzor offered its assistance in containing the outbreak," the agency said.

It offered to share the Russian candidate vaccine against Ebola, EpiVacEbola, and send infectious disease experts with field experience in outbreak containment.

Uganda declared an outbreak of this severe and often fatal disease on September 20 after confirming a case caused by the Sudan ebolavirus species in the central part of the country. Some 140 people have been infected and 55 have died.