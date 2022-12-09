Russia Offers India to Cooperate in Leasing, Construction of Large Vessels - Government

Russia has offered India cooperation in the field of leasing and building large-tonnage vessels, so as not to depend on EU and UK bans, the Russian government said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a working meeting with Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor.

The parties expressed their readiness to continue cooperation, increasing interaction in the trade of energy resources: oil, oil products, LNG, coal and fertilizers.

"In order not to depend on the ban on insurance services and chartering of tankers in the European Union and the United Kingdom, the Deputy Prime Minister offered India cooperation in the field of leasing and building large-capacity vessels," the government said in a statement.