UrduPoint.com

Russia Offers India To Cooperate In Leasing, Construction Of Large Vessels - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Russia Offers India to Cooperate in Leasing, Construction of Large Vessels - Government

Russia has offered India cooperation in the field of leasing and building large-tonnage vessels, so as not to depend on EU and UK bans, the Russian government said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Russia has offered India cooperation in the field of leasing and building large-tonnage vessels, so as not to depend on EU and UK bans, the Russian government said.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak held a working meeting with Indian Ambassador to Russia Pavan Kapoor.

The parties expressed their readiness to continue cooperation, increasing interaction in the trade of energy resources: oil, oil products, LNG, coal and fertilizers.

"In order not to depend on the ban on insurance services and chartering of tankers in the European Union and the United Kingdom, the Deputy Prime Minister offered India cooperation in the field of leasing and building large-capacity vessels," the government said in a statement.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Russia European Union Oil United Kingdom Government

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan See Need of Additional Ener ..

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan See Need of Additional Energy Resources - Putin

1 minute ago
 Russia Regularly Conducts Nuclear Forces Exercises ..

Russia Regularly Conducts Nuclear Forces Exercises Without Hiding Anything - Put ..

1 minute ago
 Malaysia's unemployment falls to lowest in October ..

Malaysia's unemployment falls to lowest in October amid COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Szijjarto Calls Out EU Hypocrisy for Not Criticizi ..

Szijjarto Calls Out EU Hypocrisy for Not Criticizing Bulgaria, Romania Schengen ..

1 minute ago
 US Nuclear Waste Chief Accused of Second Luggage H ..

US Nuclear Waste Chief Accused of Second Luggage Heist - Reports

10 minutes ago
 5th Maritime security workshop participants visit ..

5th Maritime security workshop participants visit naval headquarters

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.