Russia Offers India To Jointly Build Sub With Air-independent Propulsion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:18 PM

Russia Offers India to Jointly Build Sub With Air-independent Propulsion

Russia has great chances to win the Indian tender for the construction of a submarine with an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system and offers India the joint production of such vessels, Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said

Russia has great chances to win the Indian tender for the construction of a submarine with an air-independent propulsion (AIP) system and offers India the joint production of such vessels, Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said.

"There is a good start and there are very good chances to win a tender for the supply and production of a submarine with AIP," Shugaev said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television aired on Monday.

Shugaev noted that the competitors of Russia in this tender are German and French manufacturers, but stressed that Russia's great advantage is that it offers India the joint production of AIP systems.

AIP is any marine propulsion technology that allows a non-nuclear submarine to operate without access to atmospheric oxygen.

