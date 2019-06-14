Russia Offers Mongolia, China to Boost Payments in National Currencies - Putin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia offers Mongolia and China to increase payments in national currencies, and join the Russian Central Bank's financial message transmission system, President Vladimir Putin said Friday at a meeting with Mongolian and Chinese leaders Khaltmaagiin Battulga and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit

"In conditions of instability on global financial markets, the task of increasing settlements in national currencies seems more urgent, we have been talking about this a lot lately. If you are interested, dear colleagues, it would be possible to discuss the connection of China and Mongolia to the Bank of Russia financial message transmission system," Putin said.