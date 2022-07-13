Russia Offers Solution During Istanbul Talks for Agriculture Exports From Black Sea Ports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Russian delegation, which includes representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry, offered a solution for the export of agricultural products from the Black Sea ports during the talks in Istanbul, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov told reporters.

"Representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry in Istanbul are taking part in quadrilateral talks with colleagues from the Republic of Turkey, representatives of the UN and the delegation of Ukraine on the issue of organizing the export of agricultural products from the Black Sea ports. The Russian delegation has prepared and submitted for consideration a package of proposals for the fastest possible practical solution to this issue," he said.