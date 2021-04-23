UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Offers Supplies Of Medical Oxygen, Remdesivir Antiviral Drug To India - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 12:00 PM

Russia Offers Supplies of Medical Oxygen, Remdesivir Antiviral Drug to India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia has offered to supply medical oxygen and antiviral drug Remdesivir, which has been touted as a treatment for COVID-19, to India, The Economic Times reported on Friday, citing its sources.

According to the media outlet, the first deliveries may start in the next 15 days. Russia has in particular proposed to supply 300,000-400,000 injection doses of Remdesivir to India per week and this volume may be increased, an informed official told the news outlet.

"Also, oxygen supply will start via ship soon," the official said.

Many Indian hospitals have reported a reduction in oxygen supplies due to a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Stocks of antiviral drug Remdesivir have also been running out. During the pandemic, oxygen consumption in the country increased from 1,000 to 4,000 metric tonnes per day, and India reportedly plans to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to meet the growing demand.

With over 16.2 million cases, India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with nearly 32 million patients. The growth in the number of confirmed cases of the infection in India has continued since mid-February.

Related Topics

India Import Russia United States May Stocks Media From Million

Recent Stories

PML-N changes media strategy, issues fresh list of ..

37 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 144 more lives in Pakistan during ..

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

101,239 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

12 hours ago

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Communities mo ..

13 hours ago

KIU, Serena Hotel celebrate Earth Day 2021

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.