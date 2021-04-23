Russia Offers Supplies of Medical Oxygen, Remdesivir Antiviral Drug to India - Reports

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) Russia has offered to supply medical oxygen and antiviral drug Remdesivir, which has been touted as a treatment for COVID-19, to India, The Economic Times reported on Friday, citing its sources.

According to the media outlet, the first deliveries may start in the next 15 days. Russia has in particular proposed to supply 300,000-400,000 injection doses of Remdesivir to India per week and this volume may be increased, an informed official told the news outlet.

"Also, oxygen supply will start via ship soon," the official said.

Many Indian hospitals have reported a reduction in oxygen supplies due to a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Stocks of antiviral drug Remdesivir have also been running out. During the pandemic, oxygen consumption in the country increased from 1,000 to 4,000 metric tonnes per day, and India reportedly plans to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen to meet the growing demand.

With over 16.2 million cases, India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States with nearly 32 million patients. The growth in the number of confirmed cases of the infection in India has continued since mid-February.