Russia Offers to Add Salisbury Incident Substance to OPCW List of Banned Chemicals - Envoy

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russia proposes expanding the list of chemicals banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention to include four families of chemicals, one of which was used in Salisbury incident, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's Permanent Representative to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) said on Tuesday.

"Two proposals will be submitted to the CSP [OPCW Conference of the States Parties]. The tripartite proposal from the United States, Canada and the Netherlands, as well as the Russian proposal. The tripartite proposes to supplement the checklists of chemicals prohibited by the convention with two groups of chemical families, but we offer a broader approach ” not limited to two families, but including four families at once, including the chemical that was found in Salisbury and Amesbury," Shulgin said at the 24th CSP session in The Hague.

According to the envoy, it seems that the parties are moving toward a consensus on the adoption of two decisions at the same time.

On March 4, 2018, Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping center in the UK's Salisbury. London has claimed they were poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent called A234 and accused Moscow of staging the attack, which provoked a huge international scandal. London has also said that it suspects Russian nationals Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, who the government claims work for Russian intelligence, of carrying out the attack.

Moscow has categorically dismissed the accusations, pointing to the absence of any evidence and London's rejection of its requests to cooperate in investigation and grant access to the poisoned Russian citizens. Petrov and Boshirov denied their involvement in the attack in an interview with the RT broadcaster, saying that they had visited Salisbury for tourism purposes and actually worked in the fitness industry.