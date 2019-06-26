Russia Offers to JCPOA Participants Different Options for Preserving Deal - Ryabkov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Russia offers to the participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) different options for preserving the deal and calls on all the parties to show restraint, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"Everyone should show restrain, including our European colleagues, who, unfortunately, have been recently raising their voice on Iranians, which is not helpful ... I state with full responsibility that we offer different models of how we could get over certain intervals in the coming days ” including the meeting of the commission [Joint Commission of the JCPOA] and what will follow ” in a manner that would be minimally disruptive to the JCPOA.

There are some schemes that we offer to Iran and other JCPOA participants," Ryabkov said.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that he could not make any forecasts about the future of the nuclear deal, since decisions were being made at a very high level.

"However, we should not discuss prematurely what happens if Iran decides to reduce its commitments under the JCPOA," Ryabkov emphasized.