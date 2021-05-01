Russia Offers to Mediate Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Row

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2021) Russia is ready to help Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan settle their border dispute, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

"We support the decision of Bishkek and Dushanbe to set up a joint working group... Russia is ready to facilitate by all political-diplomatic means the process of finding solutions to contentious issues," Maria Zakharova told Sputnik in an interview.