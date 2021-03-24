Russia Offers Turkey to Resume Operation of Checkpoints in Idlib, Aleppo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russia has offered Turkey to resume the operation of several checkpoints in Idlib and Aleppo from March 25 due to the difficult humanitarian situation, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"In connection with the difficult humanitarian situation in the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic controlled by the Turkish armed forces, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties sent proposals to the Turkish side to resume the work of the Seraqab and Miznaz checkpoints in the Idlib de-escalation zone and the Abu Zeidin checkpoint in the area of the settlement of al-Bab in Aleppo province," he said.

According to Karpov, it is proposed to organize the admission of humanitarian cargo and the exit of refugees from March 25.