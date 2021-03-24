UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Offers Turkey To Resume Operation Of Checkpoints In Idlib, Aleppo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Russia Offers Turkey to Resume Operation of Checkpoints in Idlib, Aleppo

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russia has offered Turkey to resume the operation of several checkpoints in Idlib and Aleppo from March 25 due to the difficult humanitarian situation, Rear Adm. Alexander Karpov, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, said on Tuesday.

"In connection with the difficult humanitarian situation in the territories of the Syrian Arab Republic controlled by the Turkish armed forces, the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties sent proposals to the Turkish side to resume the work of the Seraqab and Miznaz checkpoints in the Idlib de-escalation zone and the Abu Zeidin checkpoint in the area of the settlement of al-Bab in Aleppo province," he said.

According to Karpov, it is proposed to organize the admission of humanitarian cargo and the exit of refugees from March 25.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Aleppo March From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

3 minutes ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

1 hour ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar grieves over lo ..

7 minutes ago

Rally held under Balochistan Youth Alliance in Que ..

7 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar condemns Chaman ..

7 minutes ago

Dozens die in migrant ship fire off Libya: charity ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.