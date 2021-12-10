Russia Offers US, NATO Alternative Way To Prevent New Cuban Missile Crisis - Ryabkov
Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:03 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia offers the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization an alternative way to prevent a recurrence of the Caribbean crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.
"We offer an alternative to this - non-deployment of such weapons near our borders, withdrawal of destabilizing forces and assets further, wavier of provocative measures, including various exercises. But we need guarantees, but guarantees must be legal," Ryabkov said.