UrduPoint.com

Russia Offers US, NATO Alternative Way To Prevent New Cuban Missile Crisis - Ryabkov

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 07:03 PM

Russia Offers US, NATO Alternative Way to Prevent New Cuban Missile Crisis - Ryabkov

Russia offers the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization an alternative way to prevent a recurrence of the Caribbean crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) Russia offers the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization an alternative way to prevent a recurrence of the Caribbean crisis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We offer an alternative to this - non-deployment of such weapons near our borders, withdrawal of destabilizing forces and assets further, wavier of provocative measures, including various exercises. But we need guarantees, but guarantees must be legal," Ryabkov said.

Related Topics

Russia United States

Recent Stories

realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplen ..

Realme GT Master Edition Makes Winter Look Resplendent in Monochromatic Hues

28 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks close lower

U.S. stocks close lower

54 seconds ago
 SPARC marks World HR Day with slum children of Meh ..

SPARC marks World HR Day with slum children of Meher Abadi

56 seconds ago
 Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

Meeting reviews progress of development schemes

1 minute ago
 Secretary discusses optic fibre cable installation ..

Secretary discusses optic fibre cable installation along railway track

1 minute ago
 BISE Hyderabad announced HSC Part-I annual examina ..

BISE Hyderabad announced HSC Part-I annual examinations results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.