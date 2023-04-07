Russia Offers Vietnam Help to Build Nuclear Power Plants - Deputy Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HANOI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russia is ready to participate in the construction of both high and low power nuclear power plants in Vietnam if Hanoi requests it, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Friday.

"Russia is ready to participate and assist Vietnam, if it (Vietnam) makes the decision, to build nuclear power plants of both high and low power," Chernyshenko said at a meeting with the leaders of the Vietnamese nuclear industry on the sidelines of the 24th Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission meeting in Hanoi.

If Vietnam opts to develop nuclear power generation, it will help the country to achieve its climate neutrality goals, the Russian official added.

Russia is also planning to launch the joint manufacturing of electronic accelerators for health care and industry together with Vietnam, the Russian deputy prime minister said.

"In cooperation with (Russian state nuclear energy agency) Rosatom, we will make efforts to start the joint manufacturing of electronic accelerators for industry and medicine in Vietnam," he said, adding that Rosatom possesses all the necessary competences to produce electronic accelerators and has good experience exporting them to foreign markets.

Russia is also considering the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VINATOM) as a potential partner in constructing an international research center based on a multipurpose fast-neutron research reactor in the Russian city of Dimitrovgrad, Chernyshenko said.

On Thursday, the Russian deputy prime minister arrived in Vietnam for a two-day visit, during which he will visit the exhibits at Vietnam Expo 2023, the 32nd edition of the international fair, where Russian products are being presented for the first time, as well as the Hanoi branch of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute and the Russian Language Faculty at Vietnam National University in Hanoi, where he will have a meeting with teachers and students.