Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Russia Offers Vietnam Help To Build Nuclear Power Plants - Deputy Prime Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Russia Offers Vietnam Help to Build Nuclear Power Plants - Deputy Prime Minister

HANOI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Russia is ready to participate in the construction of both high and low power nuclear power plants in Vietnam if Hanoi requests it, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Friday.

"Russia is ready to participate and assist Vietnam, if it (Vietnam) makes the decision, to build nuclear power plants of both high and low power," Chernyshenko said at a meeting with the leaders of the Vietnamese nuclear industry on the sidelines of the 24th Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission meeting in Hanoi.

If Vietnam opts to develop nuclear power generation, it will help the country to achieve its climate neutrality goals, the Russian official added.

Russia is also planning to launch the joint manufacturing of electronic accelerators for health care and industry together with Vietnam, the Russian deputy prime minister said.

"In cooperation with (Russian state nuclear energy agency) Rosatom, we will make efforts to start the joint manufacturing of electronic accelerators for industry and medicine in Vietnam," he said, adding that Rosatom possesses all the necessary competences to produce electronic accelerators and has good experience exporting them to foreign markets.

Russia is also considering the Vietnam Atomic Energy Institute (VINATOM) as a potential partner in constructing an international research center based on a multipurpose fast-neutron research reactor in the Russian city of Dimitrovgrad, Chernyshenko said.

On Thursday, the Russian deputy prime minister arrived in Vietnam for a two-day visit, during which he will visit the exhibits at Vietnam Expo 2023, the 32nd edition of the international fair, where Russian products are being presented for the first time, as well as the Hanoi branch of the Pushkin State Russian Language Institute and the Russian Language Faculty at Vietnam National University in Hanoi, where he will have a meeting with teachers and students.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Nuclear Visit Dimitrovgrad Hanoi Vietnam Market National University All Industry

Recent Stories

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

2 hours ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

2 hours ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

3 hours ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.