Russia Official Says EU Lawmakers Not Waiting For Duma Vote In Calling For Non-Recognition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) Members of the European Parliament have called on EU states not to recognize the results of the parliamentary elections in Russia without even waiting for the vote to begin, Andrei Klimov, the head of the Russian upper chamber's commission for the protection of state sovereignty, said on Wednesday.

EU lawmakers took under consideration on Tuesday a draft report on the bloc's relations with Moscow, the document calling for strengthening military potential to contain Russia and for imposing a broader range of sanctions against the country.

"As we warned back in the early summer, the European Parliament considered on September 14 'the Russian issue' at its plenary session and will submit to the final vote the corresponding resolution tonight," Klimov wrote on his Telegram channel.

During the session, 38 lawmakers discussed how to change the social and political system in Russia, the foundations of its foreign and domestic policies, and to cancel the recent constitutional provisions that came into force, the lawmaker wrote.

"One of the European Parliament lawmakers even spoke to the effect that the Russian people themselves are somehow wrong. At the same time, the lawmakers called on the EU leadership not to recognize our parliamentary elections and the future State Duma," Klimov said.

The draft prepared in July also mentions that Russia needs to be turned into "a semblance of modern Ukraine", using the same scenario as in Belarus, the lawmaker added.

