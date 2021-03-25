Russia Officially Launches Production of Its Third COVID-19 Vaccine - Science Ministry

Russia's Chumakov research center officially launched production of the country's third coronavirus vaccine, CoviVac, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education said on Thursday

Russian Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov launched the first package of vaccine ampoules, labeled 0001.

"This means, the third Russian vaccine enters civil circulation and will be available in the regions in the coming days," the ministry said in a statement.