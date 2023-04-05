Close
Russia, Oman Aim To Intensify Bilateral Investment Ties - Putin

Sumaira FH Published April 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Russia, Oman Aim to Intensify Bilateral Investment Ties - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Relevant agencies and commercial structures of Russia and Oman aim to step up work to expand bilateral trade and investment ties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"The relations between Russia and Oman are steadily developing.

During a recent telephone conversation with (Oman's) Sultan (Haitham bin Tariq) Al Said, the pressing issues of Russian-Omani planned cooperation were discussed in detail. The relevant Russian agencies and commercial structures aim to intensify the work on the expansion of bilateral trade and investment ties," Putin said at a ceremony of the presentation of credentials of new foreign ambassadors.

