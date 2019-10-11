UrduPoint.com
Russia On Friday To Formally Call For Moving UN 1st Committee To Geneva, Vienna - Belousov

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 09:00 PM

Russia will submit an official document later in the day to propose relocating the United Nations General Assembly First Committee from New York to Geneva or Vienna after diplomats were denied US visas, Acting Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations Office at Geneva Andrey Belousov told Sputnik on Friday

"Today we intend to submit for consideration at the First Committee one of our documents which envisages a procedural decision about the relocation of the First Committee from New York to another alternative platform within the UN system - either Vienna or Geneva," Belousov said.

"We will be proposing this document as an official decision of the First Committee."

The United States failed to issues visas to allow Russian diplomats to participate in this year's meetings of the UN General Assembly First Committee, which deals with disarmament and international security matters.

