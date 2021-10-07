Russia on NATO Decision on Diplomats: Alliance Still Talks About 'Russian Threat'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) NATO's decision on reducing the number of diplomats in the Russian mission is related to statements about the so-called "Russian threat" after the withdrawal of NATO troops from Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, NATO said that accreditations have been withdrawn for 8 members of the Russian Mission, "who were undeclared Russian intelligence officers.

"

"Yesterday NATO leaders spoke about the importance of de-escalation in relations with Russia, called for resuming dialogue within the Russia-NATO Council, and sending an ambassador to Brussels. If anyone believed in the sincerity of these statements, then today there are none. Their true price is clear to everyone. After the impressive conclusion of the Afghanistan mission, how can that go on without the "Russian threat" demagogy," Grushko told Russia's Kommersant newspaper.