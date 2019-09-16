Russia on Saudi Aramco Drone Attacks: We Condemn Strikes on Non-Military Targets

(@imziishan)

Russia strongly condemns attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, but recommends not to rush to conclusions about who is behind them, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2019) Russia strongly condemns attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, but recommends not to rush to conclusions about who is behind them, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Monday.

"Such a development of events causes serious concern in Moscow. We strongly condemn attacks on non-military targets, the destruction of socio-economic infrastructure, any actions that could unbalance demand and supply for energy carriers, provoke a new wave of instability on the global hydrocarbon market with the ensuing negative consequences for the world economy," the ministry said.

The Saturday drone attack on Saudi Aramco facilities halted some 5.

7 million barrels per day of output, or about 5 percent of the global daily oil production.

"We strongly recommend not to rush to conclusions about who carried out this attack on the Saudi refineries. We consider it counterproductive to use what happened to escalate tensions around Iran in line with the well-known US policy. And all the more unacceptable are options that provide for retaliatory military measures, which are allegedly discussed now in Washington," the ministry said.

It said the attacks on Saudi refineries were the direct result of the crisis ongoing in Yemen.