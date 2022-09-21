Russia on Side of Open, Honest Partnership - Putin

VELIKY NOVGOROD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Russia is on the side of an open and honest partnership, and it is building relations with everyone who shares these ideas, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We are on the side of an open, honest partnership.

We stand firm on this and will build such relations with everyone who shares our ideas of equal, mutually beneficial cooperation," Putin said at an event in honor of the 1160th anniversary of the birth of Russian statehood.