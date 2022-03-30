Russia One of Top Two Cyber Adversaries US Currently Faces - FBI Assistant Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russia is one of the top two cyber adversaries the United States currently faces in the world and is a "formidable foe," FBI Assistant Director for Cyber Bryan Vorndran told a hearing of the US House Judiciary Committee.

"Russia is one of the two most capable cyber adversaries we face globally: They are a formidable foe," Vorndran said on Tuesday.

"The threat from Russia in the criminal sense and the nation sense is very real - and current."

When asked by a congressman whether Russia could win a war directly through cyber attacks that paralyzed US defense and other capabilities, Vorndran avoided giving any direct answer to the question.

"Can Russia win a war with cyber attacks? That's a really hard question for me to answer," Vorndran said.

State-sponsored hacking from Russia posed a "current" threat to US national security, he added.