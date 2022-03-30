UrduPoint.com

Russia One Of Top Two Cyber Adversaries US Currently Faces - FBI Assistant Director

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2022 | 03:20 AM

Russia One of Top Two Cyber Adversaries US Currently Faces - FBI Assistant Director

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russia is one of the top two cyber adversaries the United States currently faces in the world and is a "formidable foe," FBI Assistant Director for Cyber Bryan Vorndran told a hearing of the US House Judiciary Committee.

"Russia is one of the two most capable cyber adversaries we face globally: They are a formidable foe," Vorndran said on Tuesday.

"The threat from Russia in the criminal sense and the nation sense is very real - and current."

When asked by a congressman whether Russia could win a war directly through cyber attacks that paralyzed US defense and other capabilities, Vorndran avoided giving any direct answer to the question.

"Can Russia win a war with cyber attacks? That's a really hard question for me to answer," Vorndran said.

State-sponsored hacking from Russia posed a "current" threat to US national security, he added.

Related Topics

Hearing World Russia Bryan United States Criminals FBI From Top Hacking

Recent Stories

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachme ..

Illegally built house razed during anti encroachment drive

3 hours ago
 California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let Nati ..

California Lawmakers Urge Biden Admin. to Let National Guard Support Ukraine - L ..

3 hours ago
 US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Am ..

US Authorizes Second COVID-19 Booster for Older Americans - Federal Drug Agency

3 hours ago
 Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Ru ..

Macron Told Putin Payments for Gas Contracts in Rubles Impossible - Reports

3 hours ago
 UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Heli ..

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter in Country's East

3 hours ago
 Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.