Russia Only Mideast Quartet Member Seeking Israel-Palestine Settlement - PLO Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2023 | 11:55 PM

Russia has been the only member of the Middle East Quartet truly interested in resolving the Israeli-Palestinian crisis, unlike the United States and the European Union, Director of the Palestine Liberation Organization's (PLO) Political Department Anwar Abdul Hadi told Sputnik

"The only state in the (Middle East) Quartet that had a role was Russia. The quartet has historically been ineffective, all ink on paper. Russia was the only country that moved sincerely and honestly. So who thinks of death (of the Quartet) are the United States and the West, and they are not serious about the peace process and are not serious about pressuring Israel to stop its crimes and withdraw from the Palestinian territories," Hadi said on the sidelines of the Middle East Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club in Russia.

If the West really tried to promote a peaceful solution, Israel would not continue its "crimes," including building settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories, the official added.

The Middle East Quartet comprises the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations. Its mandate is to help mediate Middle East peace negotiations and to support Palestinian economic development and institution-building in preparation for eventual statehood. Moscow has recently accused the US of trying to push it out of the format and then withdrawing itself from the Quartet's work, though Washington has refuted the claim.

Relations between Israel and the Palestinians have been adversarial since the founding of the state in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their own independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas.

