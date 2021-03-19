Russia Only UNSC Member Represented by Deputy Envoy to UN at Talks With Biden - Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Russia was the only member state of the UN Security Council represented during the talks with US President Joe Biden at the level of a deputy envoy to the UN, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said.

On late Thursday, the White House said that Biden had held online consultations with the permanent representatives from the UN Security Council and called on the UN body to act on Myanmar, Ethiopia, Libya, Syria, and Yemen.

"#Russia was represented by Deputy Permanent Representative Anna Evstigneeva. She didn't make any remarks," Polyanskiy wrote on his Twitter page.