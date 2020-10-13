Russia Open For Constructive Cooperation on COVID-19 Response With All Countries - Lavrov

Russia will not impose "anything on anyone" regarding the response to the coronavirus pandemic but is open to cooperation with all foreign countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia will not impose "anything on anyone" regarding the response to the coronavirus pandemic but is open to cooperation with all foreign countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

According to Lavrov, the pandemic revealed that all countries, including ones that consider themselves "beacons of the free world" and "democracy," are equal in the face of the common threat.

"We will not impose anything on anyone, we are trying to turn this health challenge, if I may say so, into an opportunity for constructive interaction, and not only in the fight against the disease," Lavrov said during the presentation of Valdai International Discussion Club's report "The Utopia of a Diverse World: How History Continues".

The foreign minister also said that Moscow was grateful for positive responses from abroad regarding the Russian vaccine and anti-coronavirus drugs.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register the vaccine against COVID-19, created by the Gamaleya Institute. Phase 3 clinical trials were launched in Moscow on September 7. A total of 40,000 volunteers are due to take part in the tests and as many as 10,000 of them will receive a placebo.