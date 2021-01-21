Russia Open for Dialogue on New START Extension With New US Administration - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russia is open for substantive dialogue with the United States on the extension of New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and believes that it is still possible for it to be prolonged, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

Biden's administration plans to engage with Russia "very quickly" on the treaty and wants to have an extension, his nominee for Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said Tuesday during his a confirmation hearing.

"Russia is open for a substantive dialogue on the New START. There are still chances to reach this agreement before the treaty expires on February 5, 2021. The ball is in Washington's court, we are waiting for constructive proposals," Antonov said.