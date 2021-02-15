UrduPoint.com
Russia Open For Frank Talks On Human Rights With Finland - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) Russia is ready to have a "frank and friendly" discussion of human rights with Finland in light of the recent protests over the arrest of an opposition activist, the Russian foreign minister said Monday.

Sergey Lavrov met with his Finnish counterpart, Pekka Haavisto, in St. Petersburg to discuss a wide range of issues, from human rights in Russia to the European security.

"We reaffirmed our readiness to talk about human rights and other topics that concern our partners. We are open to a frank and friendly discussion, which is the way we do things with our Finnish neighbors," Lavrov told a news conference.

The Russian foreign minister said Haavisto raised the arrest of Alexey Navalny and the expulsion of three EU diplomats from Russia for taking part in unsanctioned opposition protests that swept the country last month. Lavrov said he detailed Moscow's position on the issues.

