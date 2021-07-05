Russia Open for Further Cooperation With Italy - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin affirmed on Monday his country's readiness to continue bilateral cooperation with Italy during a visit to the International Industrial Trade Fair (Innoprom) in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

Italy is co-hosting the fair this year. While attending the Italian stands ” which showcased such items as a helicopter, a motorbike, space satellites, and other advanced technology related to energy ” Mishustin conversed with representatives of the country.

"I can see the largest companies that are well-known both worldwide and in Russia. I want to thank you for that and say that we are absolutely open for further cooperation," Mishustin said.

The Russian official wished the Italian delegation good luck and good work at the fair.

Innoprom is a yearly fair held in Yekaterinburg since 2010. It includes such activities as exhibitions, congresses, online sessions and workshops. The 2021 edition is scheduled to run from Monday to Thursday.