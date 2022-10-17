UrduPoint.com

Russia Open To Arms Control Dialogue Despite US Devaluing Such Efforts - Diplomat

October 17, 2022

Russia remains open to strategic arms control dialogue despite the United States devaluing such efforts, Russian Deputy Representative on Disarmament at the UN First Committee, Konstantin Vorontsov, said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) Russia remains open to strategic arms control dialogue despite the United States devaluing such efforts, Russian Deputy Representative on Disarmament at the UN First Committee, Konstantin Vorontsov, said on Monday.

"Upon the initiative of Russia in February of last year, the New START Treaty was extended by five years in July 2021. There were agreements between the presidents of Russia and the US ... However, the United States devalued these efforts (aimed) at dialogue. As a matter of principle, we remain open to working to ease tensions, prevent an arms race and minimize strategic risks," Vorontsov told a meeting of the UN's First Committee.

More Stories From World

