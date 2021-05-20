UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Open To Constructive Dialogue With All Arctic Council States - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:16 PM

Russia Open to Constructive Dialogue With All Arctic Council States - Lavrov

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that his country was ready to engage in a constructive dialogue with all members of the Arctic Council, a leading intergovernmental forum promoting cooperation in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that his country was ready to engage in a constructive dialogue with all members of the Arctic Council, a leading intergovernmental forum promoting cooperation in the region.

"Taking over the chairmanship from Iceland, Russia intends to maintain a spirit of cooperation in our organization, strengthen constructive interaction between all member states and increase our readiness to look for the best solutions for the Arctic and its people," he said.

Lavrov spoke during the 12th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik in Iceland, which held the council chairmanship for two years. Russia will preside over the eight-member organization from 2021-2023. It will maintain a strong focus on the indigenous people of the Arctic, its environment and sustainable economic development.

Related Topics

Russia Iceland All From Best

Recent Stories

Nation will observe Pakistan Solidarity Day tomorr ..

36 seconds ago

UAE participates in virtual meeting of APA&#039;s ..

7 minutes ago

117,863 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

7 minutes ago

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Tur ..

20 minutes ago

Dutch court orders Ghosn to repay nearly 5 mn euro ..

3 minutes ago

Drive against Illegal use of electricity in Khyber ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.