Russia Open to Constructive Dialogue With All Arctic Council States - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that his country was ready to engage in a constructive dialogue with all members of the Arctic Council, a leading intergovernmental forum promoting cooperation in the region.

"Taking over the chairmanship from Iceland, Russia intends to maintain a spirit of cooperation in our organization, strengthen constructive interaction between all member states and increase our readiness to look for the best solutions for the Arctic and its people," he said.

Lavrov spoke during the 12th Arctic Council Ministerial Meeting in Reykjavik in Iceland, which held the council chairmanship for two years. Russia will preside over the eight-member organization from 2021-2023. It will maintain a strong focus on the indigenous people of the Arctic, its environment and sustainable economic development.