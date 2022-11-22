Russia Open to Cooperation in Building Nuclear Icebreakers Despite Global Situation- Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) Russia is open to cooperation in the field of nuclear icebreakers construction despite the current difficult situation in the world, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"We are open to cooperation with our partners, with those who want to cooperate with Russia.

I am sure that, despite the current difficulties, we will definitely implement everything we have planned, we will increase the capabilities of our nuclear icebreaker fleet for this," Putin said at the ceremony of launching Russia's newest and largest nuclear icebreaker, Yakutia.