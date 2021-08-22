Russia Open to Cooperation With All Countries, But Prioritizes Own Interests - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2021) Russia has always been open to cooperation with all foreign partners, while putting the interests of the Russian people first, President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday.

"Where we have common interests, of course, we have worked, we are working and we will work with all partners without forgetting, certainly, about the interests of the Russian people and, in contrast, making them the corner-stone of our activity in this direction," Putin said at a meeting with the United Russia party.