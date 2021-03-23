UrduPoint.com
Russia Open To COVID-19 Vaccine Delivery, Production In Italy, Joint Research - Ambassador

Russia is open to deliver its coronavirus vaccines to Italy, to launch joint research and to have its vaccines produced in Italy, but all proposals must come through official governmental channels, Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said on Tuesday

"We are ready, in case if there is such a request, for the deliveries of the Russian vaccine [to Italy], for the organization of its production on the Italian soil, and for joint researches ... The embassy receives numerous requests from the Italian regions, private companies, organizations and individuals who ask to buy or propose to produce Sputnik V for the Italian citizens. Our position is very transparent: we are open for all mutually acceptable forms of collaboration, but such requests should come through official governmental channels. We would not like to cause any disagreements between the central government and the regions of Italy," Razov said at a press conference.

The ambassador expressed hope that Russia's Gamaleya research center, which developed the Sputnik V vaccine, and Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI) will soon sign a memorandum on partnership.

"We pay special attention to the cooperation between the research centers of Russia and Italy. In particular, I mean Gamaleya research center and Spallanzani Institute ... We as the embassy contribute to their cooperation and hope a memorandum on partnership between the institutes will be signed in the near future," Razov continued.

INMI Medical Director Francesco Vai told Sputnik earlier that the institute would conduct studies of the Sputnik V vaccine to test its effectiveness against various strains of the coronavirus.

