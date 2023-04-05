Russia Open To Dialogue With All Countries, Not Going To Isolate Itself - Putin
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2023 | 05:50 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin assured foreign ambassadors at a credentials ceremony in Moscow that Russia wanted to foster constructive relationships with all countries without exception.
"I want to underscore that Russia is open to a constructive partnership with all countries without exception. We are not going to isolate ourselves from anyone. We are not biased or hostile against anyone," he said.