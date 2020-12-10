Russia Open to Dialogue With West, Sees No Reciprocity - Lavrov

Moscow is open to a constructive dialogue with its European partners despite Washington's heavy influence on the latter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) Moscow is open to a constructive dialogue with its European partners despite Washington's heavy influence on the latter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"One of Washington's current strategic goals is to make sure that the European Union loses its strategic independence and returns to the core of Euro-Atlantic unity. ... In spite of all this, we are still open for a dialogue, we want this dialogue the dialogue of equals. There must be reciprocal readiness. So far, there is no such willingness," Lavrov told the 28th Assembly of the Council on Foreign and Defence Policy via a video link.

The top Russian diplomat added that Moscow was neither going to justify its own actions nor seek anyone's approval.

"Any threats, be it sanctions or attempts to debate other types of punishment for our country, are absolutely pointless .

.. and counterproductive. We need cooperation with the West as much as the West needs Russia with its capabilities," Lavrov noted.

The foreign minister further called on Western countries to engage in international dialogues on the basis of a universally recognized code of conduct fixed in the UN Charter.

The relations between Moscow and EU countries have been strained since 2014 over the Ukrainian crisis and the reunification of Crimea with Russia. The European Union, together with the United States, introduced sanctions against Russia, to which Moscow responded with counter-sanctions.

Some EU countries have recently begun questioning the effectiveness of sanctions and started looking for different solutions to problems between Moscow and Europe.