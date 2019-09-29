UrduPoint.com
Russia Open To Effective International Dialogue On Arctic Development - Security Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 07:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Russia is ready for an effective international dialogue on the development of the Arctic region, based on respect for national interests of the regional nations, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yury Averyanov said.

"We believe that the work in the Arctic region must be carried out with full respect for the national interests of the regional countries ... It is necessary to take into account that the Arctic region is a highly difficult region and emergency situations, which happen there, are much more dangerous than in any other region of the world. That is why the development of the Arctic region for economic purposes is impossible without an effective international dialogue. Russia is open to such a dialogue," Averyanov told the Rossiyskaya Gazeta daily.

More Stories From World

