UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Open To Fair, Mutually Beneficial Cooperation With US On Cybersecurity - Antonov

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 12:37 PM

Russia Open to Fair, Mutually Beneficial Cooperation With US on Cybersecurity - Antonov

Moscow is open for fair and mutually advantageous dialogue with the United States on cybersecurity, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) Moscow is open for fair and mutually advantageous dialogue with the United States on cybersecurity, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"In any case, we hope that regular substantive communication will help to remove the concerns that have accumulated in this area. Russia is always open for honest and mutually beneficial cooperation, without politicization and hidden agendas. We take a responsible approach to cybersecurity issues. The proof of that is that Russia became the first state to develop and submit to the UN on July 27 a draft Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communication Technologies for Criminal Purposes," Antonov said.

The US is focused on ransomware in the cybertalks with Russia, while Moscow aims at having a comprehensive dialogue, the ambassador noted.

"American colleagues, however, demonstrate a selective approach, preferring to focus these consultations on issues related to cyberextortion. We hope that the dialogue will nevertheless acquire a comprehensive character, since the problem of information security is much broader," Antonov added.

Earlier in July, US President Joe Biden discussed ransomware attacks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in an hour-long phone call, which became their first direct engagement since last month's summit in Geneva. Biden underscored the need for Russia to take action to crack down on cybercriminal groups allegedly operating in the country.

Russia has repeatedly denied any role in the latest cyberattacks against the US.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Geneva United States July Criminals

Recent Stories

Guatemala cancels order for Russian vaccines

2 minutes ago

Starbucks sales surge as coffee drinkers return to ..

2 minutes ago

Japan's Yui Ohashi wins women's Olympic 200m indiv ..

2 minutes ago

Colombia to Deport German Citizen Who Participated ..

2 minutes ago

NUST-developed assistive technologies displayed at ..

2 hours ago

TECNO officially announced the launch of Phantom X ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.