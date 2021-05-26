Russia Open to Hosting Tesla Vehicle Factory - Industry Minister

Russia's industry minister said Wednesday that his country was in favor of hosting Tesla's electric vehicle plant as long as the operation generated profit at home

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Russia's industry minister said Wednesday that his country was in favor of hosting Tesla's electric vehicle plant as long as the operation generated profit at home.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Friday that the US-based electric car maker was close to establishing its presence in Russia, which has a small but fast-growing electric vehicle market.

"The state's main goal is to create added value that will stay in the country and to localize technologies... If Mr. Musk cooperates with us on technology exchange and added value then why not? We are ready for cooperation," Denis Manturov told the AiF daily.

Musk said that, in addition to Russia, Tesla would also like to set up shop in Kazakhstan and neighboring regions. Tesla has plants in California, Nevada and China and is building gigafactories in Germany and Texas.