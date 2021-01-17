UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Open To 'Normal' Dialogue With US Under Biden - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Russia Open to 'Normal' Dialogue With US Under Biden - Foreign Ministry

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, January 17 (Sputnik) - Russia is open to a normal dialogue with the United States under the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday.

On Saturday,  Biden's office announced the nomination of veteran diplomats Wendy R.

Sherman and Victoria Nuland as deputy secretary of state and undersecretary for political affairs, respectively. Nuland is known for her involvement in the Ukrainian political crisis of 2013-2014,  as well as criticisms of Moscow's policy in the region.

"We do not predict some kind of rapid improvement, in general, we do not predict an improvement because these are the same people, they have not changed their arguments ... We are open to normal, mutually respectful dialogue," Zakharova told the Russian Rossiya 1 tv channel.

Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Victoria Same Sherman United States January Sunday TV

Recent Stories

UAE Cabinet approves appointment of Rabaa Al Sumai ..

56 minutes ago

DCD organises vaccination visits to non-Muslim pla ..

57 minutes ago

IRENAâ€™s World Energy Transition Day to kick-star ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

2 hours ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.