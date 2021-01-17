Russia Open to 'Normal' Dialogue With US Under Biden - Foreign Ministry

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) KAMCHATSKIY, Russia, January 17 (Sputnik) - Russia is open to a normal dialogue with the United States under the administration of President-elect Joe Biden, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Sunday.

On Saturday, Biden's office announced the nomination of veteran diplomats Wendy R.

Sherman and Victoria Nuland as deputy secretary of state and undersecretary for political affairs, respectively. Nuland is known for her involvement in the Ukrainian political crisis of 2013-2014, as well as criticisms of Moscow's policy in the region.

"We do not predict some kind of rapid improvement, in general, we do not predict an improvement because these are the same people, they have not changed their arguments ... We are open to normal, mutually respectful dialogue," Zakharova told the Russian Rossiya 1 tv channel.

Biden's inauguration is scheduled for January 20.